Stevie Nicks is reluctant to write new music because people will find ways to ''not pay for it''.

The 68-year-old Fleetwood Mac vocalist is taking a stand against streaming services as she says she doesn't ''write as many songs any more'' because she believes people ''people aren't willing to pay for artists' work''.

She said: ''I don't write as many songs anymore because with the Internet, the way that kids listen to music, all the streaming, and the fact that if they're very savvy, if they want to get it and not pay for it, they can.''

The 'Landslide' hitmaker - who released her latest solo material in 2011 with the album 'In Your Dreams', and last released an album with Fleetwood Mac in 2003 - says she no longer has the ''impetus'' to write songs, as she is convinced she won't sell many records.

She added: ''It goes against the grain of our whole belief in, 'You write a song, you record it, and you put it out there and people should buy it'.

''We realise it's not our world anymore and the younger kids don't look at it like they're taking from us... we don't have the impetus to write 20 songs because we know that unless you're under 20 you're not going to sell many records.''

And the 'Edge of Seventeen' singer also commented on the possibility of a new Fleetwood Mac album, stating the band - completed by Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham - would rather spend their time touring.

She told the Evening Standard newspaper: ''Would you rather spend a year in the studio or get back on the road? I think that the band would choose to tour.''