Stevie Nicks has officially joined Instagram.

The Fleetwood Mac singer took to the social media app to post her first picture on Tuesday (28.08.18), a selfie of her crimped hairstyle she had done for the filming of the new series of 'American Horror Story'.

Alongside the picture taken in the early hours, the 70-year-old music icon - who had over 27,000 followers in just 19 hours - wrote: ''3am selfie after shooting @ahsfx #selfie (sic)''

The 'Go Your Own Way' hitmaker is set to return to the anthology series after starring in episode 10 of season three ('Coven'), which was named 'The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks', as herself in 2014.

The show's executive producer Ryan Murphy recently confirmed Nicks, Taissa Farmiga (Zoe), Gabourey Sidibe (Queenie), Lily Rabe (Misty Day) and Frances Conroy (Myrtle Snow) will be back for season eight, which is titled 'Apocalypse' and is a crossover of 'Coven' and 'Murder House'.

Jessica Lange is reprising her role as the evil and conniving Constance Langdon, while Sarah Paulson is to take on two of her alter egos from the 'Coven' and 'Murder House' seasons.

Regulars including Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd are returning, with Dame Joan Collins also added to the star-studded cast.

Nicks previously admitted that acting in 'American Horror Story' was ''much harder'' than anything she's done musically.

Praising her co-star Lange, she said: ''Well, I did these scenes with Jessica [Lange], and I got to really watch an amazing actress act. Because, you know, we'd do something, I'd play piano and then be like, 'Well, that was great - we're done!'

''Nope. Fifty times later, after they'd filmed from under the piano and hanging from the ceiling and every possible angle, I realise, boy, this is a lot of work.

''This is much harder than what I do. I get on, I'm on for two and a half hours, I get off stage, I get on the plane and go to the next city and order room service. This is not like that.''

'American Horror Story' returns in September.