Stevie Nicks feels like the late Prince is always with her and she thinks of him every time she heads on stage.
The Fleetwood Mac star thinks it is tragic that she never got to perform with the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker - who passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 - but she always pays homage to him before she goes out to perform.
She said: ''The saddest thing of all is Prince and I never played that song onstage together. And that just breaks my heart. I guess we all think we're immortal - I always thought we had plenty of time. I should have told Prince 10 years ago or 15 years ago, 'Hey, Prince, we should do this song onstage together - some night, some city, call me.' But you know, I feel like Prince is with me. When I'm nervous, I'll talk to Prince. In my solo act, when I do 'Moonlight', I wear this white wolfy coat - I put this coat on and I try to transform into a Dire Wolf from 'Game of Thrones'. And before I go on, I always say, 'Walk with me, Prince.'''
And Stevie has no plans to stop performing live and making more music.
She added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''At the ripe and totally young age of 70, my voice hasn't changed. As long as I take care of myself, I am still going to be doing this when I'm 80. There's so many things I want to do.
''I want to do another record. I want to make a mini-series. If the coven reforms, I want to go back to American Horror Story. I tell myself, 'Do it now, because you're spry, you're in good shape, you can still do the splits, you can still dance onstage and wear a short skirt and high six-inch heels.'''
