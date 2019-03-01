Stevie Nicks has a ''temperature-controlled vault'' for her expansive shawl collection.

The Fleetwood Mac singer is famous for her extensive collection of ''vintage'' wraps, which often feature in her shows to complete her on stage ensemble, and Stevie has revealed that she stores her beloved shawls in ''huge red cases'' to keep in prestige condition for her goddaughters and nieces to one day inherit.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''I have my shawl vault - they're all in temperature-controlled storage. I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 - my clothes are saved in these cases. All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I'm trying to give my shawls away - but there's thousands of them. If I ever write my life story, maybe that should be the name of my book, 'There's Enough Shawls to Go Around.' ''

The 'Dreams' hitmaker also insisted that her onstage costumes are a big part of her persona and even when she puts a pair of boots on before she is about to go on stage, Stevie instantly feels ''six inches taller''.

She added: ''I don't put the boots on until right before I walk up to the stage. But when my little foot goes into that boot, it is like Cinderella. All of a sudden I become me. I become six inches taller. I could never go onstage in street clothes because it's not who I am. I could never go out there in a pair of jeans and a denim jacket. I mean, I don't do casual very well. Even my normal life, I'm in cashmere pants and a cashmere sweater and cashmere thoughts.''