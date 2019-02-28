Stevie Nicks thinks the internet has ruined old-fashion romance.

The Fleetwood Mac singer - who was briefly married to Kim Anderson in 1983 but divorced him the same year - has complained that the current ''hardcore high-tech world'' we live in has made it ''hard for people to find love these days'' and it's a world she struggles to understand because she doesn't own a computer.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''I like my flip phone. But I don't like what the internet has done to people and I don't like the fact that it's nailed romance to the wall. I think it's hard for people to find love these days. That makes me sad as a songwriter, because I want to write about love.

''I write about my friends' relationships. People who call me up and say, 'Oh my God, I met this gorgeous man and I totally fell in love with him', and I'm like, 'Tell me more!' But it's not happening near as much. Girls, don't take it personally. It's not you - it's the internet. There has to be romance before there can be love and it's very hard to find romance in this hardcore high-tech world.''

The 'Dreams' hitmaker may have only been married once but she has had a host of intense romances, most famously with her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, with their tempestuous relationship inspiring the songs 'Go Your Own Way' and 'Dreams' on the band's iconic 1977 album 'Rumours'.

Stevie - who also dated Don Henley, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and record producer Jimmy Iovine - is currently single but she is adamant she has no problem with being on her own at 70 because she loves the freedom of being on her own.

She said: ''I'm not in a relationship and haven't been in one for a long time, because I have chosen to follow my musical muse all over the world. When I was 20, 30, 40, I always had a boyfriend -- always. But I have decided I'm just going to be free and follow my muse and do whatever I want, because I'm 70 years old and I can. That's my choice. But if you do want to find romance? Throw away your f***ing phone.''