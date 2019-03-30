Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Nicks, 70 - who was previously admitted into the Hall of Fame for her work with Fleetwood Mac - made history as the first female to be inducted twice as she was honoured on Friday (29.03.19) for her solo career.

And both women used their acceptance speeches at the ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York to call for more women to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Stevie said: ''For me to tell you a story from my heart, about what this means to me, is very hard ... because this has never happened to me before. [It's only happened for] 22 men and four -- zero women, and now one woman.

''[Now] I'm like, 'Hey man, I can do it!' Now I'm telling all my friends. The girls in Haim? I'm like, 'Okay you guys, you gotta really get it together now. One of you needs to step away. And don't break up your band, just do an album so you have it. Because it's gonna take 20 years before you get in! So you'll already be like, 60.' Again, this is the problem of getting in. I started Bella Donna in 1979. I had been in Fleetwood Mac for not even four years, more like three-and-a-half years... This is a hard thing to do. Because you have to -- the times are different. It's like -- it's going to be hard, But I know there's somebody out there that will be able to do it because I'm going to give you all the directions and I'll do enough interviews and say what to do.''

And Janet called for more women to be included as she followed in the footsteps of her brothers, The Jackson Five, who were added in 1997 and her brother Michael in 2001.

She said: ''It was my father's dream. He wanted me to become this wonderful performer,'' Jackson said of the beginnings of her music career. ''He encouraged me. He was the first one to encourage me. Music became my passion.

''In 1997, my brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and I was so, so proud. I was always crashing their rehearsals. I was always tagging along, always with my brothers.

''I witnessed, along with the rest of the world, my family's extraordinary impact on popular culture. Not just in America, but all around the globe, the entire globe. As the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own. I wanted to stand on my own two feet, but never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps....

''Rock and Roll Hall of Fame please, 2020: Induct more women. Thank you so much.''

Janet was introduced by Janelle Monae, while Stevie called on her friend Harry Styles.

Artists can only be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years from the release of their debut record and are voted in by a panel of industry experts and fans.

The Cure, Radiohead, Def Leppard, Roxy Music and The Zombies were also inducted during the ceremony.