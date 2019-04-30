Roxy Music's Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera have reunited to perform the band's classic hits with an orchestra on the 'Roxymphony' tour.

Following the band's induction into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the two members are heading out on the road in the UK for five shows under the 'Roxymphony' banner, following its debut at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall last year.

The set will be comprised of orchestral re-imaginings of acclaimed Roxy Music songs such as 'Love Is The Drug', 'Song For Europe', 'Sentimental Fool', 'More Than This', 'In Every Dream Home' and 'Out of The Blue' as well as tracks from '3Psalms', the new album from Mackay.

The concerts will kick off at Glasgow's King's Theatre on October 16 and then come to Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham, before ending with a performance at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 21.

Speaking about the shows, saxophone player Mackay said: '''Roxymphony' was an idea that came from the fabulous possibilities of using orchestral strings and other instruments. I had already written the string parts for '3Psalms' and it was incredibly exciting for me to assemble all the musicians for the premiere last year and to perform with Phil. 'Roxymphony' was the natural partner and was so well received we felt we just had to do it again.''

Guitarist Manzanera added: ''It's great to be back on stage with Andy Mackay presenting Roxy's music in a new context. It was a revelation to us all how well-suited the songs were to being orchestrated and how much the audience at the QEH seemed to enjoy it ... we're now emboldened to hit the road and share 'Roxymphony' with more of our UK fans.''

The 'Roxymphony' set will also be released as a live album later this year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from 9:00am on Friday (03.05.19) from Ticketmaster.co.uk, Roxymphony.com, AEGPresents.co.uk and more.

'Roxymphony' UK tour dates:

Oct 16: Glasgow King's Theatre

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 19: Manchester Opera House

Oct 20: Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre

Oct 21: London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire