Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band guitarist hosted his second annual Little Steven's Policeman's Ball at Manhattan's Mandarin Oriental hotel on Tuesday (20Dec16) alongside former New York Police Department (NYPD) detective Kevin Schroeder.

According to editors at the New York Post's Page Six column, the event raised around $200,000 for the NYPD's With Arms Wide Open support organisation and the Detectives' Endowment Association (DEA) Widows' & Children's Fund.

With Arms Wide Open helps police officers who are parents of children with special needs, while the DEA's Widows' & Children's Fund helps pay funeral, healthcare and education costs for the families of police officers who pass away.

The Max Weinberg Orchestra and Gary U.S. Bonds performed at the event, which was also attended by music mogul Jimmy Iovine, and Van Zandt's The Sopranos co-stars Vincent Pastore and Tony Sirico.