Racing car driver Kurt Busch and polo-playing model Ashley Van Metre had a very special wedding singer at their recent nuptials - Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler.
The Cryin' singer performed at the reception after the NASCAR driver's and Van Metre exchanged vows.
Busch is a lifelong Aerosmith fan and he chose the band's Walk This Way as introduction tune at Bristol Motor Speedway last April (16).
And Tyler loves NASCAR - he and his bandmates performed a pre-race concert at Bristol in 2015.
Busch has thanked his wedding singer on Instagram, posting a shot of the bride and groom dancing with Tyler in the background.
He added the caption: "Big thanks to @IamStevenT for his legendary show @ our wedding celebration! @MrsAshleyBusch & I had an epic time!"
