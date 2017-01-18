The Cryin' singer performed at the reception after the NASCAR driver's and Van Metre exchanged vows.

Busch is a lifelong Aerosmith fan and he chose the band's Walk This Way as introduction tune at Bristol Motor Speedway last April (16).

And Tyler loves NASCAR - he and his bandmates performed a pre-race concert at Bristol in 2015.

Busch has thanked his wedding singer on Instagram, posting a shot of the bride and groom dancing with Tyler in the background.

He added the caption: "Big thanks to @IamStevenT for his legendary show @ our wedding celebration! @MrsAshleyBusch & I had an epic time!"