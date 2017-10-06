Steven Tyler will return to the stage later this month after undergoing a medical procedure.

The Aerosmith frontman was forced to cancel several of the 'Dream On' hitmakers' South American tour dates last month due to an unspecified health concern, but he is expected to appear at the David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala and Concert at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

A Facebook post by the David Foster Foundation reads: ''Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who has been dogged by health rumours after cancelling a series of concerts last week, will return to the stage on Oct. 21 for David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala and Concert at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. (sic)''

The star-studded spectacle will be hosted by 16-time Grammy Award winner David and celebrate three decades of helping Canadian families.

Several other big names will also be in attendance, including Robin Thicke.

A post on the event's Facebook page states: ''Watch Steven Tyler, Robin Thicke, Jay Leno, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, and Laura Bretan join David Foster on stage in support of the David Foster Foundation. (sic)''

Steven's previous announcement sparked speculation he had suffered a heart attack or a seizure, but he has since played down such concerns.

In a statement on the Aerosmith website, he wrote: ''IT BREAKS MY HEART TO HAVE LEFT THIS TOUR EARLY...THE BAND HAS NEVER PLAYED BETTER...JUST WATCH THE 100,000 PEOPLE AT ROCK IN RIO...I GIVE YOU ALL AN A+ FOR CREATIVE SPECULATIONS BUT I CERTAINLY DID NOT HAVE A HEART ATTACK OR A SEIZURE ((UNLESS JOE PERRY IS TAKIN' A RIPPIN' LEAD))...SORRY TO HAVE CUT THE TOUR SHORT BUT I HAD TO HAVE A PROCEDURE THAT ONLY MY DOC IN THE STATES COULD PERFORM...WE'VE BEEN TO TEL AVIV... TO RUSSIA... TO RIO... AND ALL THE IN BETWEEN...I GUESS IT'S TRUE WHAT THEY SAY ...''THAT LIFE'S A P***ER WHEN EU'RE A PEEIN'....'' -Steven Tyler (sic)''