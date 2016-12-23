Steven Tyler is donating his car to a classic car auction, with the intention of giving the proceeds to his charity Janie's Fund.
Steven Tyler is putting his car up for auction for charity.
The 68-year-old rocker has joined forces with a team of celebrities to donate one of his cars - a 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder - to the annual Barret-Jackson classic car auction, which takes place in Scottsdale, Arizona, next month.
All proceeds made from the sale of the Aerosmith frontman's car will be donated to Janie's Fund, the charity set up by Steven in partnership with non-profit organisation Youth Villages.
The mission statement on the website for Janie's Fund reads: ''Janie's Fund is dedicated to providing resources to help put the pieces back together again for abused girls. Each year in our country, more than 68,000 children are raped or sexually abused. The number of girls experiencing this devastating trauma before the age of 18 is a staggering 1 in 5. This MUST change. (sic)''
And the 'I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing' hitmaker isn't the only one selling his wheels to the auction, as 65-year-old actor Kurt Russell is handing over his 1986 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pick-up truck.
Also available at the auction is a 1956 Austin Princess that was once owned by the late Beatles legend John Lennon, as well as a 1934 Ford Custom Sedan, which was driven by EDDIE VAN HALEN.
A 1972 Oldsmobile owned by the late James Gandolfini - which he called his ''Bada Bing'' - and Sammy Hagar's 1967 Shelby GT500 will also be up for grabs.
Also donating cars with the purpose of giving the proceeds to charity is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will sell two of his Chevys in order to pass the money on to an as-yet-unnamed charity.
Last year, the auction managed to sell a whopping $33 million worth of cars.
