The I Don't Want To Miss A Thing hitmakers have been on a break for much of this year (16) to allow Tyler to focus on his own music, after releasing his debut solo album, We're All Somebody from Somewhere, over the summer (Jul16).

Guitarist Joe Perry has been using his down time to hit the road with his other band, The Hollywood Vampires, but they will regroup next year (17) to play 17 shows across Europe as part of their Aero-Vederci European tour.

While the trek has been billed as their "farewell" tour of the region, Tyler is certain the band will continue to play on together.

"The European tour is booked, locked and cocked and that's ready for next summer, and then we're coming back and we're doing the rest of the world," the 68-year-old tells Billboard. "Farewell? I'm not sure, but truth is, who knows how long we'll be touring as the original band?

"I don't think that needs to be said, I think that we're all freak of natures (sic) and Joe and I were talking on the phone yesterday and he said to me, 'We have no right being as healthy as we are after what we've been through.' Whether it's through the abuses of being on tour for 40 years or the abuses of substances or the abuses of life on life's terms, there's been a lot of abuse. But we're both looking pretty damn good for what's going on."

And Steven insists being away from his bandmates makes it all the more enjoyable when they get back together.

"Aerosmith is something else you'll never see again," he continues. "We all love each other, five of us are still alive, every one of us is still playing better than ever - and I'm not just saying that because we just came off a South American tour.

"Yes, we have ups and downs. But one of the things I'm learning in life is that being away from each other is sometimes the healthiest thing we can do. You know? I dare to say that being away from each other may have saved a few marriages on this planet."

He also insists that even though the band members have fought with one other in the past, there hasn't been a blowout bad enough to keep them apart.

"The one thing that's never failed is that when we get back together to rehearse the love is there again and I've been closer to Joe now in the last three weeks, in the last two months, than I think of in our whole career - short of when we started," he adds. "But I think we see eye-to-eye on why we got together as a band and what the power of our music does for ourselves first and the rest of the world afterwards."