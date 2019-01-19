Steven Tyler thought that if he was clean of drugs and alcohol, then he would ''lose [his] creativity'' and was convinced his bandmates were ''brainwashing'' him.
Steven Tyler thought his bandmates were trying to ''brainwash'' him because they wanted him to get sober.
The 70-year-old Aerosmith frontman has admitted that when original bandmates Joe Perry, Ray Tabano, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer, tried to help him get clean of drink and drugs, he was scared he would ''lose [his] creativity''.
In an interview with GQ magazine, he said: ''We would do cocaine to go up, Quaaludes to come down, we would drink and then snort some coke until we thought we were straight. But that's not true - you're just drunk and coked out.
''It was interesting that I was being told by a bunch of guys that were still getting f***ed up, I thought they were trying to brainwash me.
''I thought I would lose my creativity ... but I'm grateful that that happened because I would have never seen the light.
''All the magic that you thought worked when you were high comes out when you get sober. You realise it was always there, and your fear goes away.
''We all got sober, I guess, over '88, '89, and those albums were all off the charts. Finally had a No. 1 single.''
The legendary musician - who is father to Taj, 27, Chelsea, 29, Mia, 40, and 41-year-old Liv - confessed that although there was a ''certain rawness'' to his music while he was using drugs, he has too much at risk now to go down that path again.
He explained: ''I got a band that's still together, the guys are still alive, everyone's healthy. We play better than we did 50 years ago,
''I mean, there was a certain rawness when we played clubs and we were all f***ed up. Sure, I get it. But the band is still together and still sought-after.
''People still want us for a million-plus dollars a night. And that's what's at risk if I use again. And my kids. My cats. My dogs. My beautiful f***ing house in Maui. My girlfriend. Everything is at risk.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Aerosmith proved they are still as legendary as ever when they performed live at Donington...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...