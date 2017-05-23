Steven Tyler is still in awe of Sir Mick Jagger and still regards him as his idol.
Steven Tyler looks up to Sir Mick Jagger as his ''hero''.
The Aerosmith frontman has admitted that he used to hide the fact he was a fan of the Rolling Stones frontman because he was afraid he would get mocked.
Speaking for an interview for the first ever issue of Planet Rock magazine, Tyler revealed: ''He was my f**king hero. There was actually a six-or-seven-year period when I was afraid to tell the press so I was all like, 'No, he isn't.' And then of course, I came out of the closet and went 'F**kin A! He is!' To this day, to this minute, to this second, Mick Jagger is still my hero.''
The 69-year-old rocker then confessed that he was annoyed that the 73-year-old 'Satisfaction' hitmaker cut off his luscious locks.
He added: ''I'm pissed off at him cutting his hair and I'd tell him that.''
Despite outing himself as a fan of Jagger, the 'Crazy' hitmaker previously said he wasn't impressed being compared to the rock god.
He previously said: ''The 'cheap imitation of the Rolling Stones' criticism was constant.
''And it hurt for the first couple of years. It was constantly Mick Jagger this and Mick Jagger that -- that I copied him, and Janis Joplin too. Mick was the cheapest, easiest shot.''
