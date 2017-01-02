Cooper and his manager, Shep Gordon, threw their annual New Year's Eve fundraiser in Maui on Saturday night (31Dec16), and they were joined by an array of stars.

Tyler, the Doobie Brothers, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, and Bob Seger were among the rockers who turned up for the Maui Food Bank fundraiser, while Carrey showed up in vintage Cooper makeup.

Cooper and his manager have been staging fundraisers in Hawaii on New Year's Eve since 2008.