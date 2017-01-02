Steven Tyler and Jim Carrey joined Alice Cooper to ring in 2017 in Hawaii.
Cooper and his manager, Shep Gordon, threw their annual New Year's Eve fundraiser in Maui on Saturday night (31Dec16), and they were joined by an array of stars.
Tyler, the Doobie Brothers, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, and Bob Seger were among the rockers who turned up for the Maui Food Bank fundraiser, while Carrey showed up in vintage Cooper makeup.
Cooper and his manager have been staging fundraisers in Hawaii on New Year's Eve since 2008.
Aerosmith proved they are still as legendary as ever when they performed live at Donington...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...