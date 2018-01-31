Steven Tyler adores his grandchildren, who lovingly refer to him as ''Papa Stevie''.
The Aerosmith frontman really loves being a grandfather to Liv's children - Milo, 13, Sailor, two, and Lula, 18 months - and Mia's son Ax.
He said: ''First of all, I'm Papa Stevie. The really young ones, like Mia's son Ax, don't know me yet. When they get a little older and know me, see me on TV, I think things will change.''
And the 'I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing' hitmaker can't wait until the kids grow up so he can show them the videos for 'Janie's Got a Gun' or 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' and see their' whole perspective on him change.
He added to People magazine: ''That's so amazing when that happens. They start looking at me different because they saw the 'Janie's Got a Gun' video, or 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady),' or some 'Sweet Emotion.'''
Meanwhile, Steven previously paid tribute to his daughter Liv - who has Milo with her ex-husband Royston Langdon and has Sailor and Lula with her partner Dave Gardner - and told her how ''proud'' he is of the beautiful woman his daughter has become.
Alongside a series of photographs of his daughter to mark her 40th birthday, he shared: ''YOUR MOM AND DAD ARE SO PROUD OF THE BEAUTIFUL WOMAN YOU ARE. YOU ARE AN ((INVENTRESS)) OF IGNITING YOURSELF OVER AND OVER AGAIN. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! DADDY (sic)''
