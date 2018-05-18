Steven Tyler has admitted he upset his daughter Liv Tyler by ''hitting on'' her ''best girlfriend'' Cameron Diaz.
The 70-year-old rocker was leaving a party thrown by designer Stella McCartney with the 'Armageddon' star and her actress friend, and the 40-year-old beauty was unimpressed when her dad asked the 'Mask' actress if he could take her out.
Asked if he'd ever hit on one of Liv's movie star friends during a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' with 'Late Late Show' host James Corden, Steven initially picked up a dried caterpillar to eat before deciding to be honest.
He admitted: ''Yes I have. And I got a lot of s**t for it too.''
He then told how he was seated next to Cameron - who is now married to Benji Madden - in a van on their way out of the bash and recalled: ''I look at this beautiful woman. I said, 'Cameron, should you ever need someone to take you to the movies or you know, like, if I was to, you know, ask you to show me around London...'
''And of course, Liv went, 'Daddy, you're hitting on my best girlfriend!' And I got ashamed for a moment.''
The Aerosmith frontman - who has been in rehab numerous times since 1983 - also admitted he's spent over $2 million on drugs.
Asked how much he's spent on drugs in his lifetime, he revealed: ''About $2 million. I snorted half of Peru.''
But the 'Crazy' hitmaker opted to chew a piece of cow intestine - which he spat out - rather than rank his bandmates ''in order of talent''.
He said: ''I got to go on tour with these guys. It's bad enough the s**t I say to them.''
