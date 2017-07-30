'Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom' is Steven Spielberg's least favourite movie in the franchise.

The adventure franchise - which stars Harrison Ford in the titular role - first aired in 1981 with 'Raiders of The Lost Ark' but the 1984 sequel is the least popular with its acclaimed director, according to documentarian Susan Lacy.

Lacy has spent over 30 hours interviewing the filmmaker for her forthcoming documentary 'Spielberg,' to be released on October 7 on HBO, and revealed the fact at the Television Critics Association's summer meeting, according to NYDailyNews.com.

Meanwhile, 'Indiana Jones 5' be released on July 19, 2019, 11 years after the fourth movie 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' was released.

Disney chairman Alan Horn confirmed in a statement: ''Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can't wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019.

''It's rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.''

It also marks the first time the film franchise has been under the Disney studio label after Lucasfilm - who owns the franchise's rights - was sold to Disney in 2012.

Harrison Ford will reprise his role as the iconic character whilst Spielberg will direct again, and husband and wife duo Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy will produce and John Williams is set to score the film's theme tune.

Spielberg has also confirmed that George Lucas - who created the character to pay homage to the action heroes of 1930s - will serve as executive producer.

David Koepp previously revealed he has begun writing the script for the hotly-anticipated movie.

He said: ''I'm deeply immersed as we speak. All I can say is that there's lots of aliens and Indy dies at the end.

''Lots of hiding in lead-lined refrigerators, aliens, and he dies. Should go over very well.

''I really like our idea; I think it's clean and simple and makes a lot of sense, and I feel like the writing is going really well.''