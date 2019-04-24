Netflix movies will remain eligible for the Academy Awards.

Steven Spielberg - who is a governor of the Academy's directors branch - had called for films which debut on streaming services or just have a short theatrical run to qualify for the Emmys instead of the Oscars and, after some rule changes were approved this week, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed ''discussions'' took place to explore the situation but it was ultimately decided not to change the rules.

Academy President John Bailey said: ''We support the theatrical experience as integral to the art of motion pictures, and this weighed heavily in our discussions.

''Our rules currently require theatrical exhibition, and also allow for a broad selection of films to be submitted for Oscars consideration.

''We plan to further study the profound changes occurring in our industry and continue discussions with our members about these issues.''

At present, a movie must have a ''minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles County commercial theatre, with at least three screenings per day for paid admission'' to be eligible for the Academy Awards.

Among the rules that have been changed is an increase from three to five nominees in the Best Make-Up and Hairstyling category, and that the Best Animated Film category no longer requires at least eight animated films to be released in a given year for the award to be handed out.

In addition, the Foreign Language Film accolade will now be known as the International Feature Film prize in order to respect inclusivity.

Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann, co-chairs of the International Feature Film Committee, said: ''We have noted that the reference to 'Foreign' is outdated within the global filmmaking community.

''We believe that International Feature Film better represents this category, and promotes a positive and inclusive view of filmmaking, and the art of film as a universal experience.''

'Ready Player One' filmmaker Spielberg previously admitted to having ''strong'' views over the inclusion of streaming service movies.

A spokesperson for his company Amblin previously said: ''Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation.

''He'll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.''