Steven Spielberg won't watch his films.

The legendary Hollywood director doesn't like to ''dwell'' on his past movies but will make the exception for science fiction film 'E.T.' as he wants to be with his grandchildren when they see it for the first time.

Speaking to E! News, he said: ''I don't dwell ... I'll show my grandkids 'E.T.' for the first time. And I'll love sitting next to them and telling them that he doesn't really die and 'It's only scary for a little while and then you grow to love him.' I guide them through the experience.''

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old filmmaker previously revealed he loves to ''entertain'' his grandchildren with stories.

He shared: ''Just the joy of being able to make stuff up and the joy of getting them to laugh, or getting them to be scared, knowing that I'm going to rescue them from their fear in about nine seconds.

''That kind of fireside storytelling is the stuff I think dreams are made of. I just love doing it. I've always done that. I look forward to it, the same way I look forward to making the next movie.''

Steven has had huge success with his movies and believes his gut instinct when it comes to movie-making is the secret behind his triumphs.

He explained: ''It's not like I'm always being whispered at. It comes when I least expect it. I mainly listen to see if there's anything urging me forward when I meet a book or a script.

''I have a strong gut feeling about what I've just read. It takes a very, very, very quiet, tiny whisper to get me to say, 'This one is for me. I'm not going to give this away and produce it through my company. I'm taking this for myself.'''