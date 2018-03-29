Steven Spielberg has revealed he changed a scene in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and learnt from his mistake never to amend any of his iconic movies.
Steven Spielberg will never go back and ''enhance or change'' any of his movies.
The 71-year-old iconic filmmaker has helmed many popular movies including 'Jurassic Park', 'Jaws' and 'Indiana Jones', but with his latest sci-fi 'Ready Player One', the film takes place in a made-up virtual world called the OASIS and features many iconic references to 1980s pop culture.
But during an interview with Collider, Spielberg was asked whether he has been tempted to go back and rework any of his classic movies, but the filmmaker revealed he got in trouble for changing parts of 'E.T the Extra-Terrestrial'.
He said: ''Well, I got in trouble for doing that. When 'E.T.' was re-released, I actually digitized five shots, where E.T. went from being a puppet to a digital puppet. I also replaced the guns.
''When the FBI ran up on the van, they now have walkie talkies. So, there's a really bad version of 'E.T.', where I took my cue from 'Star Wars' and all of the digital enhancements for 'A New Hope' that George [Lucas] put in.
''I went ahead because the marketing at Universal thought we needed something to get an audience back in to see the movie, so I did a few touch-ups in the film.
''In those days, social media wasn't as profound as it is today, but what was just beginning erupted in a loud negative voice saying, 'How could you ruin our favourite childhood film?'
''So, I learned a big lesson, and that's the last time I ever decided to mess with the past.
''What's done is done, and I'll never go back and do anything to another movie that I've made and have control over, to enhance or change it.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...