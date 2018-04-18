'Ready Player One' filmmaker Steven Spielberg has been announced as director for Warner Bros. upcoming big screen adaptation of DC Comics' 'Blackhawk'.
Steven Spielberg will make 'Blackhawk' his first big screen comic book adaptation.
The 71-year-old filmmaker will be behind the camera for Warner Bros. upcoming movie - based on the classic DC Comics character - and it will mark his first venture into the world of superheroes.
It has been confirmed that the project will be written by the director's collaborator David Koepp, who he has previously worked with on the likes of 'Jurassic Park', 'War of the Worlds' and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.
Spielberg said: ''It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring 'Ready Player One' to the screen.
''They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on 'Blackhawk.' ''
Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, added: ''We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg's latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure.
''We can't wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing 'Blackhawk' to movie audiences worldwide.''
The project will have to wait though, with the filmmaker currently prepping for the fifth 'Indiana Jones' film, while he has already said he'll direct 'West Side Story' once he's finished with that.
It comes as the star become the first director to gross more than $10 billion at the box office.
The award-winning movie-maker - who has helmed hits such as 'Jaws', 'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' and 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' - has won the race to the landmark figure.
By contrast, his closest rivals - Peter Jackson, Michael Bay and James Cameron - are all currently around the $6 billion figure.
Box Office Mojo reports that Spielberg's latest effort, 'Ready Player One' - which stars Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan - has taken the director across the monetary threshold.
