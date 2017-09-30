Steven Spielberg is set to produce a 'Men In Black' spinoff with all new characters.
Steven Spielberg is set to produce a 'Men In Black' spinoff.
The legendary director - who was an executive producer on the original trilogy - is developing a new take on the franchise, with 'Iron Man' writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
While the original movies featured Agents K and J, played by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, the spinoff will focus on new characters.
The project already has a May 17, 2019 release date.
Meanwhile, 'Men In Black' director Barry Sonnenfeld previously revealed he tricked Chris O'Donnell into turning down a lead role in the original movie.
Chris had been singled out for the part of Agent J in 'MIB' by Spielberg who was producing the sci-fi action film through his company Amblin Entertainment.
However, Sonnenfeld knew he wanted Will and cunningly convinced O'Donnell not to take the role.
He said: ''Steven Spielberg told me I had to go to dinner with Chris and convince Chris to be in the movie. I knew I wanted Will Smith, so I told Chris that I wasn't a very good director and I didn't think the script was very good and if he had any other options he shouldn't do 'Men In Black'.
''He let it be known the next day that he was not interested.''
And Sonnenfeld recently revealed his wishes for a fourth movie in the franchise.
He said: ''I wish there were a fourth film. I don't think Will Smith nor I would be involved. But I love the franchise, because I developed it and created it.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...
'Lincoln' will show the last four months of President Abraham Lincoln's life as he campaigned...
When a girl leaving a beach party on Amity Island, New England goes for an...