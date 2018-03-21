Steven Spielberg admits it takes ''years'' for him to watch his movies back.
Steven Spielberg says it takes ''years'' for him to watch his movies back.
The 71-year-old filmmaker may have a number of huge films under his belt but he has confessed that there are times when it takes him months or even years before he watches the movie.
He said: ''I'm always moving really fast, and I don't look back a lot. That's why I don't sit down and look at my movies on a movie screen after I've made them. Sometimes it's years before I will even dare look at a movie again, and sometimes I'll shut it off after five minutes.''
And the 'Ready Player One' director doesn't ever ''dwell'' on success or failure because he is just ''really too busy''.
He added: ''I'm really too busy, both in my private life and in my professional life, to have a lot of time to dwell on success or failure.''
And Steven feels a ''deeper responsibility'' to be able to tell stories with ''social meaning'' and he says he will always choose ''history over popular culture''.
Speaking to the New York Times newspaper: ''Now I feel a deeper responsibility to tell stories that have some kind of social meaning. If I have a choice between a movie that is 100 percent for the audience and a movie that says something about the past, I will always choose history over popular culture. Even with all the popcorn in a film like 'Ready Player One,' it does still have social meaning.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...