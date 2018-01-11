Steven Spielberg has backed Oprah Winfrey as America's next president, as he believes she would bring ''empathy'' to the White House.
Steven Spielberg has backed Oprah Winfrey as America's next president.
The 63-year-old media mogul has hit the headlines this week after a rallying speech she gave about sexual harassment during the Golden Globe awards caused speculation that she could enter into the political race for the White House in time for the 2020 election.
And now, director Steven Spielberg has thrown his support behind the 'A Wrinkle In Time' star, saying he would definitely back her if she decided to put herself forward as a candidate.
He said: ''I think Oprah Winfrey would make an absolutely brilliant president. If she declares, I will back her.
''She's been on the air for 35 years with all kinds of social outreach, building bridges between different ideologies and different points of view.''
Steven added that Oprah would bring ''empathy'' to the White House, something which he believes is lacking in current president Donald Trump.
He continued: ''I think we need a mindful, empathetic human being in the White House who understands people and puts people ahead of their own ideas of power and self-aggrandisement, and I think Oprah has already proved her capacity for selflessness.''
And the 'Jaws' director doesn't think her lack of experience will hinder her in any way, as he notes that Trump also had little political background when he became president.
When asked by The Guardian newspaper if he believed Oprah had the qualifications necessary to become president, Steven said: ''Does our current president? I think she'll learn on the job the same way Bill Clinton learned - a former governor of Arkansas - or Barack Obama, a junior senator, learned on the job. I'd much rather go for someone like Oprah Winfrey than a career politician.''
In her powerful Golden Globes speech, Oprah spoke about press freedom, racism and sexual abuse before receiving a standing ovation with her closing words about the future.
She said: ''I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!
''And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...