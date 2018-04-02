Steven Spielberg thinks making 'The Post' and 'Ready Player One' at the same time benefitted both movies because taking breaks gave him better perspective.
The 71-year-old filmmaker felt a ''little bipolar'' in switching between his political drama and the futuristic fantasy, but he found taking breaks from each helped him stay objective and keep ''perspective'' with what he was doing.
He explained to BANG Showbiz: ''I feel a little bipolar to go from 'The Post' to 'Ready Player One' but I have done it a couple of times in my career, not on purpose, but it's the way things time out and it's good for me.
''It's good for 'Ready Player One' that I was able to take a small break and make 'The Post' because it brought me back with more objectivity to 'Ready Player One' and vice versa.
''Filmmakers, I think our greatest enemy, is losing perspective. Not being able to see the work while we are still filming and getting to close to something and by doing these two movies so close together, it allowed me to see both films with fresh eyes.''
When it came to working on 'Ready Player One', the award-winning director admitted it was challenging having to create an entire virtual world that was ''compelling''.
He explained: Well the challenges were we had to build a world. We had to create an entire world that the characters, that the real characters in Ready Player One enter, in order to compete for this tremendous prize, this Easter egg and we had to actually create a digital world to be very compelling for audiences to come and escape to it.''
