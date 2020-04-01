Steven Spielberg has picked 'The Wizard of Oz' to kick start the American Film Institute's Movie Club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic filmmaker - who is also a trustee for the organisation - has helped launch a new project to encourage film lovers across the US to stay at home to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness.

AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement: ''AFI's goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety.

''We're honoured to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way.''

'Jurassic Park' director Spielberg has made a timely choice with the 1939 classic's mantra of ''There's no place like home''.

As part of the project, a new movie will be chosen each day to be watched from home, which will provide people with a communal experience despite self isolation.

To take part, you can log on to AFI.com/MovieClub and use any of the listed streaming services to play the film.

There will be plenty of fun facts, discussion points and archive material provided by AFI to supplement the experience.

On certain days, stars will announce their own picks in short videos shared on social media.

Speaking in his clip, Spielberg said: ''''I have the honour of announcing the very first film we would encourage the world to watch - 'The Wizard of Oz'.

''I know you think you've seen it, but please think again because right now, at this moment in our history, what better message is there than, 'There's no place like home'?

''So discover 'The Wizard of Oz' - or rediscover it - by going to AFI.com, and I hope you love it as much as I always have. See you at the movies.''