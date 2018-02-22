Steven Spielberg felt like a ''fish out of water'' making 'Hook'.

The 71-year-old legendary filmmaker helmed the 1991 'Peter Pan' spin-off movie starring the late Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts, but Spielberg - who has outspokenly told about his dislike for the film - admitted he didn't know what he was doing when he made the film.

He told Empire Magazine: ''I felt like a fish out of water making 'Hook'.

''I didn't have confidence in the script. I had confidence in the first act and I had confidence in the epilogue. I didn't have confidence in the body of it. I didn't quite know what I was doing and I tried to paint over my insecurity with production value. The more insecure I felt about it, the bigger and more colourful the sets became.''

'Hook' follows Peter Banning [Williams] who is forced to travel back to Neverland after his young children are abducted by Captain Hook [Hoffman] and has to remember his Peter Pan origins with the help of Tinkerbell [Roberts] and the Lost Boys.

Spielberg is currently receiving critical praise for his latest movie 'The Post' starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks and recently admitted his leading lady has ''no peer'' in Hollywood.

The filmmaker said: ''Meryl is unquestionably the greatest actress working in America today. She has no peer.''

The film follows Katharine Graham (Streep) who, as the first female publisher of The Washington Post, relies on the help of editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) to catch up with The New York Times to break the story of the classified Pentagon Papers, which expose the US government's lies about the Vietnam War.

Together they must overcome their differences as they risk their careers to help bring the truths to light, whilst risking the future of the Washington Post newspaper.