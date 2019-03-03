Steven Spielberg faces a backlash over his proposal to block Netflix films from Academy Awards shortlists.

The 'Ready Player One' filmmaker - who is a governor of the Academy's directors branch - is planning to propose changes to eligibility rules, arguing that movies which debut on streaming services or just have a short theatrical run should qualify for the Emmys instead of the Oscars and hoped to garner support for the move.

A spokesperson for his company Amblin told IndieWire: ''Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation.

''He'll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.''

However, the three-time Oscar winner may not get the backing he hoped for as the plan has already been criticised.

Ava DuVernay, who received a 2017 Oscar nomination for directing Netflix prison reform documentary '13th' tweeted: ''Dear Academy, this is a Board of Governors meeting. And regular branch members can't be there. But I hope if this is true, that you'll have filmmakers in the room or read statements from directors like me who feel differently.''

'Insecure' actor Jean Elie hit out at the 72-year-old director.

He asked on Twitter: ''Why would you want to stop others from shining/sharing the light?''

And 'Army of Darkness' actor Bruce Campbell not only criticised the plan, citing the success of ''impressive'' Netflix movie 'Roma' - which scooped Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography and Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron - as proof platforms are now ''irrelevant'', he urged Spielberg to work with the streaming service too.

He posted: ''Steven Spielberg is gunning to make sure Netflix never has another Oscars contender like Roma. Sorry, Mr. Spielberg, Roma ain't no TV movie - it's as impressive as anything out there. Platforms have become irrelevant. Make a movie with Netflix.(sic)''