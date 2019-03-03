Steven Spielberg faces a backlash over his proposal to block Netflix films from Academy Awards shortlists and his suggestion has already been criticised by Ava DuVernay, Jean Elie and Bruce Campbell.
Steven Spielberg faces a backlash over his proposal to block Netflix films from Academy Awards shortlists.
The 'Ready Player One' filmmaker - who is a governor of the Academy's directors branch - is planning to propose changes to eligibility rules, arguing that movies which debut on streaming services or just have a short theatrical run should qualify for the Emmys instead of the Oscars and hoped to garner support for the move.
A spokesperson for his company Amblin told IndieWire: ''Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation.
''He'll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.''
However, the three-time Oscar winner may not get the backing he hoped for as the plan has already been criticised.
Ava DuVernay, who received a 2017 Oscar nomination for directing Netflix prison reform documentary '13th' tweeted: ''Dear Academy, this is a Board of Governors meeting. And regular branch members can't be there. But I hope if this is true, that you'll have filmmakers in the room or read statements from directors like me who feel differently.''
'Insecure' actor Jean Elie hit out at the 72-year-old director.
He asked on Twitter: ''Why would you want to stop others from shining/sharing the light?''
And 'Army of Darkness' actor Bruce Campbell not only criticised the plan, citing the success of ''impressive'' Netflix movie 'Roma' - which scooped Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography and Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron - as proof platforms are now ''irrelevant'', he urged Spielberg to work with the streaming service too.
He posted: ''Steven Spielberg is gunning to make sure Netflix never has another Oscars contender like Roma. Sorry, Mr. Spielberg, Roma ain't no TV movie - it's as impressive as anything out there. Platforms have become irrelevant. Make a movie with Netflix.(sic)''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...