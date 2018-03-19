Steven Spielberg doesn't consider himself a movie legend.

The 71-year-old four-time Academy Award winning filmmaker - who helmed a number of iconic movies including the 'Jurassic Park' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises - was awarded the Empire Legend of Our Lifetime at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 on Sunday (03.18.18) but admitted he just ''feels like a movie director''.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the event at Camden Roundhouse, in London, Spielberg said: ''They call me a legend but I don't feel like that way but I am happy to accept the award in the name of that word. I just feel like a movie director than a legend.

''Getting an award from a magazine I have been reading for 20 years, that I have loved and even about 20 years ago thought, 'How do we bring it to America and publish it in America?'

''I'm a big fan. I was the guest editor in the 20th anniversary and for them to honour me with this is one of the best honours I have received.''

Spielberg is one of the most award-nominated and winning filmmakers and won two Academy Awards and two BAFTAs for his 1993 wartime epic 'Schindler's List'.

Although he has amounted numerous gongs over his career, the iconic filmmaker - who has recently received praise for his newest movie 'The Post' - revealed he doesn't keep the awards at his home.

He said: ''I don't keep anything at home. I keep them all in my office at work.''

Although best known for his big budget blockbusters, Spielberg said his favourite project was his Holocaust documentary for the Shoah Foundation, which collected the testimonies of survivors of the World War Two atrocity.

He said: ''I think my favourite project, as a documentary, has been my Shoah Foundation where we have collected the testimonies of over 153 thousand Holocaust survivors and we are also collecting the testimonies from other genocides so that has been the most important project I have ever been part of.''