Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has claimed cinemas ''need to be around forever''.
The veteran director still loves watching a movie in a cinema and although he recognises the rise of TV and streaming services, he's insisted cinemas must be safeguarded.
He said: ''I hope all of us really continue to believe that the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience.
''I'm a firm believer that movie theatres need to be around forever.''
Despite this, the 72-year-old filmmaker - who has helmed some of the best-known films in cinema history - appreciates the talents of people working within the TV genre.
He told Variety: ''I love television.
''I love the opportunity. Some of the greatest writing being done today is for television, some of the best directing for television, some of the best performances [are] on television today.
''The sound is better in homes more than it ever has been in history but there's nothing like going to a big dark theatre with people you've never met before and having the experience wash over you. That's something we all truly believe in.''
Despite his own successes, Spielberg previously admitted he never reflects on his past achievements.
The director - who has helmed hits such as 'Jaws' and 'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' - said: ''I don't look back. I make movies and I work a lot and I look forward all the time. I don't often look back.''
