Steven Spielberg has become the first director to gross more than $10 billion at the box office.

The award-winning movie-maker - who has helmed hits such as 'Jaws', 'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' and 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' - has won the race to the landmark figure.

By contrast, his closest rivals - Peter Jackson, Michael Bay and James Cameron - are all currently around the $6 billion figure.

Box Office Mojo reports that Spielberg's latest effort, 'Ready Player One' - which stars Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan - has taken the director across the monetary threshold.

So far, the movie had made $114 million, thereby making it the 17th most successful of Spielberg's legendary career.

Despite the remarkable success he's enjoyed over the years, Spielberg previously admitted that he never reflects on his past achievements.

The 71-year-old director explained that although he's proud of what he's accomplished during his time in Hollywood, he's always thinking about his next project.

He shared: ''I don't look back. I make movies and I work a lot and I look forward all the time. I don't often look back.''

Spielberg also revealed that the success of 'Jaws' marked a major turning point in his career, as it gave him a freedom to make the films he felt passionate about.

He said: ''The experience gave me complete freedom for the rest of my career.

''The amount of success the film enjoyed just gave me final cut, gave me the chance to tell my own stories.''