Samuel L. Jackson revealed his character's death in 'Jurassic Park' was supposed to be shown in the film.

The 69-year-old actor played chief engineer John 'Ray' Arnold in Steven Spielberg's iconic 1993 blockbuster , but the character was brutally killed by one of the escaped dinosaurs off-screen and only his dismembered arm was found by Dr. Ellie Sattler - played by Laura Dern.

However, Jackson's alter ego was supposed to be seen by audiences being attacked by a giant reptile, but due to a hurricane he was unable to get to Hawaii to shoot his death scene.

Speaking to The A.V. Club, Jackson said: ''I was actually supposed to go to Hawaii, to shoot my death scene, but there was a hurricane that destroyed all the sets, so I didn't get to go. All you see is the residue of my body, my arm. But yeah, I was supposed to be on set.''

Jackson is one of Hollywood's most prolific stars and has made over 175 movies - becoming known to new generations by his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite all his big screen experience, the 'Pulp Fiction' star has no desire to step behind the camera because directing is such a laborious process.

He explained to Vulture: ''I'm still not bitten by the directing bug. What's keeping me from directing is the fact that directing takes up almost a year of your life, and when you direct a movie you've got to cut it and then you've got to be dealing with the music and then you've got to run around the world talking about it - and [as an actor] I could do four movies in that time.''

Although he is a frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator, Jackson has no idea if he will be in the director's upcoming movies, which include a new 'Star Trek' installment and Charles Manson biopic 'Helter Skelter'.

Jackson said: ''I never take anything for granted in the movie business! You can't assume that you're going to be in something just because you've been in all the rest of them. I can't make that assumption. I'm not in 'Death Proof'!''