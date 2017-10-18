Steven Soderbergh has revealed he was rejected by Lucasfilm back in 1984.

The 54-year-old filmmaker has helmed a number of Hollywood blockbusters - including the 'Magic Mike' and 'Ocean's Eleven' franchises - but when he was only 21, Soderbergh sent a reel to 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas with hopes of being able to work on one of the sci-fi movies.

However, Soderbergh was rejected by Lucasfilm and 33 years later, the filmmaker took to Twitter to post his rejection letter and wrote: ''It just made me STRONGER... (sic)''

Although Soderbergh was rejected from working on a film for the company, Lucasfilm responded with a professional letter.

They wrote: ''Your tape directed to George Lucas has been forwarded to our office for a response. Because of the increasing number of stories and ideas received each day, it has become impossible for our small staff to review each idea on its own merit. Accordingly, Lucasfilm has reluctantly adopted a policy of returning all materials to the sender without examination. Please know our returning of your tape is in no way a reflection upon its merits. We appreciate your interest in Lucasfilm and wish you every success in your future endeavours.''

Just five years after being rejected, Soderbergh shot to fame with his debut feature film 'Sex, Lies and Videotape', which took home the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival.

As well, the filmmaker has gone on to be nominated for Academy Awards and even won the best picture for 'Traffic'.

Other filmmakers who started at Lucasfilm have gone on to have successful careers including Hollywood legend David Fincher.

Fincher served in the visual effects department in 'Return of the Jedi' and has gone on to helm some of the most popular movies including 'Seven', 'Fight Club' and 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'.