Steven Soderbergh says George Clooney ''never complained'' when they worked together in the 'Ocean's' films.

The 56-year-old filmmaker directed the suave star in the popular heist films and gushed that the 58-year-old actor - who portrayed Danny Ocean in 'Ocean's Eleven', 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Ocean's Thirteen' - was very humble and a pleasure to work with.

Steven told The Times newspaper: ''I never in all the time I worked with him ever heard him so much as utter a complaint.

''George used to joke when we were shooting in Rome on the second 'Ocean's' film that he would get elbowed in the face by people trying to get to see [Brad Pitt].''

The 'Erin Brockovich' director - who has his own Bolivian Spirit brand Singani 63 - said he fell in love with the drink because it was strong but had a pleasant ''second swallow.''

And the Hollywood legend added that George - who co-founded tequila company 'Casamigos' in 2013 with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman - succeeded in his own business venture because he has a strong personality.

He said: ''George is an exceptional person and the trajectory of his brand was unusual. It's not typical that something grows that big that fast. I think he was the beneficiary of a) the fact it's good juice, and b) George's personality and his willingness to be out in front of it.''

Meanwhile, George joked that it ''kind of hurts'' that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't name their baby after him.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan revealed on Wednesday (08.05.19) that they have called their first son Archie Harrison, and their Hollywood star friend said he was disappointed the newborn wasn't named in his honour.

He laughed: ''That kind of hurts... I like it! Archie. It's good!''