Steven Soderbergh doesn't want to ''jinx'' the new 'Bill & Ted' film.

The 56-year-old filmmaker is excited to begin work on the third instalment of the fantasy teen classic starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves - who will reprise their titular roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan - this summer, but says he doesn't want to ''toast to the production'' just yet because there have been ''so many false starts'' in the filming process.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, he said: ''It's been such a long process, and there have been so many false starts and promises (with the film). Until we're shooting, I wouldn't dream of jinxing it by toasting to our production.

''We start next month in Louisiana, where I grew up. I'm definitely going to be there. And at that point we will.''

'Bill & Ted Face The Music' - which follows the two loveable slackers who travel through time - is scheduled for release in summer 2020.

William Sadler is set to return as Death.

The 69-year-old actor is back as the Grim Reaper in the upcoming sequel - which comes 28 years after the second instalment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey', which saw Death challenge Bill the duo in a game for their souls, which the pair ultimately win.

The film's official Twitter account confirmed the casting news in a tweet which read: ''For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! (sic)''

An official synopsis for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.

It stated: ''Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''