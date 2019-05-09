Steven Soderbergh is excited to work on 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' in the summer but doesn't want to toast to the movie just yet because he doesn't want to ''jinx'' things.
Steven Soderbergh doesn't want to ''jinx'' the new 'Bill & Ted' film.
The 56-year-old filmmaker is excited to begin work on the third instalment of the fantasy teen classic starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves - who will reprise their titular roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan - this summer, but says he doesn't want to ''toast to the production'' just yet because there have been ''so many false starts'' in the filming process.
In an interview with The Times newspaper, he said: ''It's been such a long process, and there have been so many false starts and promises (with the film). Until we're shooting, I wouldn't dream of jinxing it by toasting to our production.
''We start next month in Louisiana, where I grew up. I'm definitely going to be there. And at that point we will.''
'Bill & Ted Face The Music' - which follows the two loveable slackers who travel through time - is scheduled for release in summer 2020.
William Sadler is set to return as Death.
The 69-year-old actor is back as the Grim Reaper in the upcoming sequel - which comes 28 years after the second instalment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey', which saw Death challenge Bill the duo in a game for their souls, which the pair ultimately win.
The film's official Twitter account confirmed the casting news in a tweet which read: ''For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! (sic)''
An official synopsis for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.
It stated: ''Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
An extraordinary tale of friendship and romance is set to hit our screens as the...
Liberace was an American pianist and entertainer well-known for his flamboyant lifestyle and the sense...
Emily Hawkins once thought that her relationship with her husband couldn't be more perfect, however...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...
Mallory Kane is a highly trained freelance covert operative who works for the American Government...
Watch the trailer for The Girlfriend Experience There's big money to be made if you're...
Watch the trailer for The Informant! Mark Whitacre is a successful businessman, he works at...
Watch the trailer for Che Part 1Benicio Del Toro stars as Che Guevara, Del Toro...