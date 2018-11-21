Steven Berkoff thinks people have used the #MeToo movement to settle ''minor disgruntlements'', though he acknowledges it started out from a ''very good'' place.
Steven Berkoff thinks people have used the #MeToo movement to settle ''minor disgruntlements''.
The 'Octopussy' actor thinks the initiative - where people detailed instances of sexual harassment or misconduct they have experienced - came from a ''very good source'' but suggested too many have used it in a bid to clear up small issues.
He said: ''#MeToo is just a reaction and, as with all reactions, it tips over. It comes from a very good source, but it attracts the elements who have, you know, minor disgruntlements and minor little feelings that they've been disrespected. It tilts too heavily that way. But it will tip back.''
But the 81-year-old playwright admitted he has had negative experiences with many of the people who have been accused of sexual misconduct, such as theatre director Max Stafford-Clark.
He told The Guardian newspaper: ''What's interesting is that I have had dealings with nearly every one of those people accused, and they have always been indifferent, arrogant, disinterested, pompous and sometimes downright rude. I found it really bizarre. I'd love to tell you who these b*****ds are.
''When [Stafford-Clark] was director of the Royal Court, for years I tried to get my plays put on there. He always replied, 'No, we don't have any room.' Nothing, nothing, nothing.''
Steven has written a one-act play, 'Harvey', about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and if he can find a theatre to stage the production, he's keen to take the lead role himself.
He said: ''It's a one-man show, about 15 pages of dense text. I've been trying to learn this over the past six months. It's something I could do. I could play him.
''I like evil people. I'm like a surgeon who is happiest when working with a very diseased body.
''This is a creature, who offers freedom, offers to change your life, because once you hear that magic word 'Action!' - wow, you'll be changed from this small, simpering B-movie actress. Suddenly on the screen, you're touching magic, you become immortal. He's offering that for just a few minutes in the shower.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Manhattan Night sees its protagonist Porter Wren caught up in an unsolved murder case that...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
Mikael Blomkvist is a journalist for Sweden's 'Millenium' magazine, a monthly publication that has a...
This is a thoroughly offbeat concoction from the gifted filmmaker behind the acclaimed The Lives...
Most people wouldn't travel to Venice Italy - considered by many to be one of...
With its limited setting, contained cast and existential plot, this feels more like a play...
It's been rumored in some history books that Attila the Hun died of an exploding...