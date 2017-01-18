The Greg Kihn Band bassist, who co-wrote the group's biggest hits The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write 'Em), Jeopardy, and Lucky, passed away in Sacramento, California on Monday (16Jan17).

Kihn broke the news on his website, calling his former bandmate "a natural born songwriter and a creative spark" and "the driving force behind the band".

Wright and Kihn co-founded The Greg Kihn Band in 1975 and the two friends performed together until 1996.

In 2007 the bass player suffered a stroke, which robbed him of his bass playing abilities.

When The Greg Kihn Band reunited to celebrate the release of a box set in 2012, Wright was limited to playing keyboards with one hand.