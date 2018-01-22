Former 'Jackass' star Steve-O has got engaged to photographer Lux Wright after popping the question on Sunday (21.01.18).
Steve-O has got engaged.
The former 'Jackass' star - whose real name is Stephen Glover - popped the question to his photographer fiancee Lux Wright on Sunday (21.01.18) after spending six months preparing how to ask her to be his wife.
He posted a picture of her engagement ring on his Instagram account and wrote: ''Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister... she said ''yes''. I planned that for more than six months, and I'm so happy-- I can't wait for you all to see it... #GNARLY @luxalot (sic)''
Lux also took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her and her husband-to-be in a warm embrace and admitted she ''can't wait'' to be with him for the rest of her life.
She wrote: ''Last night was the absolute best! I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh (sic)''
It's not the first time Steve-O has shared a romantic post about his significant other.
In late December, he gushed over his ''beautiful'' girlfriend and teased some ''awesome projects'' for 2018.
In a caption attached to a picture of the pair snuggled up together in bed on a plane, he wrote: ''With my beautiful girlfriend @luxalot on the flight home from London. What a great year we've had together in 2017 (and get ready for all of the awesome projects I have coming out in 2018!) #yeahdude (sic)''
Steve-O has been married twice before, to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002 to 2003, and Brittany McGraw from 2006 to 2008.
