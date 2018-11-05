Steve McQueen wants to direct a musical.

The 49-year-old British filmmaker is best known for his drama films such as 'Hunger', 'Shame' and '12 Years A Slave' and after taking on action heist movie 'Widows' he is now keen to try a different genre and helm a musical because he wants to make himself ''happy''.

Appearing on UK TV programme 'The Andrew Marr Show', he said: ''I want to do a musical. I want to make myself happy! Let's get happy.''

McQueen is keen to create a joyous musical because the world is such a ''dark and heavy'' place at the moment and people need some escapism to take their minds off the problems affecting the UK and US.

The Academy Award winner explained: ''Right now, listen, it's dark, it's heavy. There's no ifs, buts or maybes about it. It's so unsure, so uncertain and I think you need to shake off the blues and make yourself happy.''

McQueen's latest film 'Widows' is inspired by the 1983 ITV series of the same name and follows a group of women who attempt a heist after their criminal husbands are killed on a job gone wrong.

It features an impressive ensemble cast which includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson.

It is released in the UK and America on November 6.