Steve McQueen experiences racism on a daily basis.

The 49-year-old director has revealed he faces prejudice all the time, and Steve thinks the situation has worsened since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Asked whether he has personally experienced more racism since Brexit, the 'Widows' director said: ''Every day, mate. Yes, of course! Wolves come in sheep's clothing. You deal with it. You have to or you go mad. So long as you put one foot in front of the other, you're good.''

Steve believes the public need to recognise the power and influence they can potentially wield.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker also thinks cinema can help to bring social issues into the spotlight.

He told the Guardian newspaper: ''We really do have the power.

''As individuals we don't, but as a collective, absolutely we do. We can change the course of events. Sometimes we just need a reminder - and cinema is one of those tools that can actually do that.''

Meanwhile, Viola Davis recently admitted she was thrilled when Steve asked her to embrace her natural Afro hair in 'Widows'.

The acclaimed actress - who stars in the drama movie about a group of women who attempt a heist - said: ''You're always taught as a person of colour to not like your hair.

''The kinkier it is, the so-called nappier it is, the uglier it is. We're into a zeitgeist where people are fighting for their space to be seen. People have to know that there are different types of women of colour.

''We're not all Foxy Brown. We're not all brown or light-skinned beauties with a big Afro. We have the girl next door. We have the older, dark-skinned, natural-haired woman.''