Steve Martin has paid tribute to ''comic genius'' Glenne Headly.

The 62-year-old actress passed away this week and her 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' co-star Steve took to Twitter to remember his friend.

He wrote: ''Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly.''

Glenne was working on the Hulu series 'Future Man' before her death and her co-star Josh Hutcherson posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram.

He wrote: ''I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was powerful and strong and hilarious. Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut. Grab onto those who make you feel loved. My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through. My broken heart goes out to all of you as well. love my family and friends so much. I hope you all feel it. With lead hearts we are going to celebrate the irreplaceable Glenne Headly. LOVE (sic).''

And Seth Rogen tweeted: ''Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her.''

The 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' star's representative confirmed her death in statement, saying: ''It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time.''

A cause of death has yet to be revealed and Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and their son Stirling.

During her career, Headly - who was best known for her role in the 1988 comedy movie and 1990's 'Dick Tracy' - was nominated for an Emmy for her part in the 1989 miniseries 'Lonesome Dove' and once again for her role in 1996's 'B*****d Out of Carolina'.