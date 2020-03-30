Steve Irwin ''would have worn khaki'' to his daughter Bindi's wedding, according to his wife Terri Irwin.

The 'Crocodile Hunter' star tragically passed away in 2006 when he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary, and so sadly missed his daughter Bindi's wedding to Chandler Powell last week.

Reflecting on the loss of Steve, his widow Terri took to social media over the weekend to share a picture of him with their 16-year-old son Robert when he was a baby, which was taken when the youngster first attended a wedding.

She wrote alongside the snap: ''Remembering @RobertIrwin's first wedding. I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler's wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter's life. We miss him so much. (sic)''

Terri also posted a picture of Bindi, 21, at a wedding when she was a child, as she gushed over seeing her daughter tie the knot with her ''soulmate'' Chandler.

She tweeted: ''My beautiful Bindi has loved everything about weddings since she was a little girl. It seems like I just blinked my eyes and she was celebrating her own wedding with her soulmate, Chandler. I love you so much. Treasure each day of your happily ever after.''

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old conservationist previously said she couldn't wait for Bindi and Chandler to marry, as she was excited about the prospects of blending their two families together.

Speaking in November, she said: ''I love Chandler's family! You forget that when your daughter is getting married, you get this great man as part of your family, but you also get his family.

''They are lovely. We are really blessed to get wonderful Chandler and their terrific family.''

Bindi and Chandler married last week at their home in Australia Zoo, where Bindi's brother Robert walked her down the aisle.

The newlyweds, Robert, and Terri were the only people present at the ceremony, which went ahead with no guests because of restrictions against large gatherings due to the coronavirus.