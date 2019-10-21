Steve Harvey's stepdaughter has been arrested on suspicion of a hit and run.

Lori Harvey, 22, was detained by police on Sunday (20.10.19) after she allegedly smashed her Mercedes SUV into a parked car on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles, California, and fled the scene.

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.com that Lori had been arrested a short distance away and released at the scene after they found her vehicle on its side.

The incident comes just days after she reportedly split from her boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs - whom she was dating for three months - after he decided to end things because he doesn't feel ready to be in a committed relationship following the death of his former girlfriend Kim Porter.

A source told E! News: ''Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now. He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now.''

It has been almost one year since Kim - with whom Diddy has children Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie - passed away from pneumonia.

The 49-year-old music mogul - who also helped to raise Kim's son Quincy, 27, from a past relationship - previously became emotional as he spoke about the pain of losing his ex-partner.

He said: ''Honestly, anybody that has lost a mother or lost a soulmate - it takes time. It takes time. They say time heals all wounds when it comes to mothers ... I don't think that's the case. That's not a negative thing because as people, we need wounds. You need something to sting you sometimes and keep you on point and teach you a lesson.

''I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm going to figure something out though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear the good stuff, but it hurts and there ain't no way around that.''