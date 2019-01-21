Steve Guttenberg has got married.

The 'Police Academy' actor tied the knot with CBS-TV's 'Living Large' reporter Emily Smith in a small, intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday (19.01.19), People magazine have confirmed.

The couple first met on a blind date in 2014 after WCBS0TV's Scott Rapoport played matchmaker and though it took two months for them to arrange a meeting, they instantly hit it off over drinks.

A year later, the pair moved in together and in December 2016, Emily revealed she had got engaged to the 60-year-old star in a Facebook post.

She shared a photo in which she was holding up her new engagement ring while the 'Three Men and a Baby' actor stood by her side.

The post was captioned: ''Yes, yes, yes.''

Last year, the couple moved to Pacific Palisades, where Steve already owned a home.

Meanwhile, Steve - who was previously married to model Denise Bixler - recently revealed a new 'Police Academy' movie is in the works, much to the delight of fans.

After one of his followers urged Steve to shoot another 'Police Academy' film in London, he wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Adam , the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied! (sic)''

The 'Police Academy' franchise currently spans seven films, starting in 1984 and ending with 1994's 'Police Academy: Mission to Moscow'.

The veteran actor starred as Officer Mahoney in a number of the movies, which spawned a cartoon series and even a line of toys.