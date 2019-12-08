Steve Coogan has reportedly split from Melanie Sykes.

The 54-year-old actor was believed to have been dating the TV star for six months after they met at a film launch party earlier this year, but they've now reportedly called time on their romance, after Melanie feared he wouldn't be ''keen on family stuff''.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Mel is gutted it didn't work out - but although she is disappointed, she is not that surprised.

''She was worried that he wasn't committing and wasn't keen on family stuff or getting too involved with her two teenage sons.

''She had a great time but also feared he might be more interested in staying single and acting like a playboy in the long-term.

''She found some of his behaviour a bit selfish, and like a bloke who was used to being on his own and a bit set in his ways.''

But the insider claims Melanie, 49, and the 'Ideal Home' star ''never got too serious'' in their relationship, so there are ''no hard feelings'' between them.

They added: ''They were together properly for at least six months, after a period of wooing. So they were close, but it never got too serious. I think it was Mel who finally ended things, and there are no hard feelings on either side.''

Prior to romancing Steve, Melanie was also rumoured to have enjoyed a relationship with singer Olly Murs.

Last year, Olly denied they had dated for ''a year'', but did hint there may have been ''something'' between them.

He said: ''I am single, yeah ... Mel's amazing, we're great friends. The rumours we were dating for a year are untrue ... There might have been something but that's all.''