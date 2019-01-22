Jon S.Baird wanted to make sure the 'Stan & Ollie' script was ''perfect'' before filming the flick.
Jon S.Baird wanted to make sure the 'Stan & Ollie' script was ''perfect'' before shooting the movie.
The director's latest comedy drama - which stars Steve Coogan as Stan and John C. Reilly as Ollie - tells the story of the legendary comedy duo, Laurel and Hardy, after their fame had peaked and they set out on a tour to reconnect with their adoring fans.
However, the filmmaker revealed that the movie - which has been nominated for a trio of BAFTA awards - was initially going to be a TV project for the BBC.
Jon explained that when he cast Reilly, the script really started to ''build'' and take shape.
Speaking to Deadline, Baird shared: ''I had the first meeting at the start of 2014. I was working with Danny Boyle on 'Babylon' for Channel 4 and ['Stan & Ollie's screenwriter] Jeff Pope approached me. It started out as a TV project for BBC Comedy, but it sort of outgrew that. Christine Langan, who was the head of BBC Films at the time, said, 'We'll take it.' It slowly started to build.
''The reason it took so long was that we wanted to get the script absolutely perfect. The final script was a million miles from where the original script started. The person who really kick-started the script into what it became was John C. Reilly. Not by writing on it, or anything, but by coming to the table and saying, 'You know what? This needs to be more about these two guys.' John was a force in crystallising that.''
Reilly was working alongside Will Ferrell at the time on the film 'Holmes and Watson', so the movie had to wait - which is when the director got to work with Martin Scorsese on the HBO series 'Vinyl'.
He added: ''If I were him I'd have done the exact same. 'Holmes & Watson' was one because he hadn't worked with Will Ferrell in a long time and he really wanted to work with him.
''During that time I had to say, 'Great, I'm not going to be taking another film,' because I knew if I did, it would rule me out of this. I wanted to stay attached, and so I took TV projects.
''That's when I got the chance to work with Martin Scorsese on 'Vinyl', and that's been massive for me. I didn't think I'd ever meet someone like him.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...