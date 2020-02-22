James Blunt wants Alan Partridge to play him in a biopic.

The 45-year-old singer thinks the fictional character - played by Steve Coogan - would be the only person who could realistically portray him in a movie about his life.

Speaking to heat magazine, James said: ''The person who would probably play me is Alan Partridge. That's who I'd like to play me in my biopic, which is obviously going to be produced shortly.''

James has recently landed his first film role in 54-year-old Steve's latest film 'Greed' because he'd do anything for money.

When asked how the role came about, he jokingly explained: ''Well, the premise of the movie is about celebrities doing anything for money. And so they called me up and offered me money. And so I said, 'Sure!'''

The satirical movie also stars Isla Fisher and features appearance from the likes of Stephen Fry, David Mitchell and 'Made in Chelsea' star Ollie Locke.

However, the ex-Army officer was little let down by his scene as he thought it would go ahead a little differently than planned.

He said: ''I knew there was a hotel bedroom scene with me, Steve and Isla. I thought, 'Now you're talking!' The sounds like the ultimate hotel bedroom scene. If I'd written it, I'd have written almost exactly that, because I like to watch.

''But what I didn't realise is that they would be in the hotel room, and I would be outside their window, looking up and serenading them with my guitar.''

What's more, the 'Monsters' hitmaker has decided not to pursue a career in acting after watching his performance.

When asked if there are any more films in the pipeline, James quipped: ''I think having seen my performance, probably not! The phone hasn't been off the hook.''