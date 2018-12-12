Steve Carell will never forget his wedding day.

The 'Welcome to Marwen' actor has a vivd memory of the sweltering hot day in Massachusetts, in 1995, as he was ''sweating like bullets'' until he saw his wife Nancy walk down the aisle, which had a calming affect on him.

He recalled: ''We were back east in Massachusetts, and it was over 100 degrees and humid, and the church didn't have air conditioning and I was sweating bullets.

''I'll never forget it. I was on the altar and I turned.

''She was walking down the aisle and I immediately stopped sweating.''

The 56-year-old star felt ''empowered'' to be marrying the love of his life.

He added to Us Weekly: ''I was full of this sense of calm because I knew that person was going to be my partner and have my back and I'd have hers.

''It was literally feeling empowered. It was feeling like I was more powerful because she was a part of my life.''

Meanwhile, the 'Despicable Me' star previously admitted his kids are ''unimpressed'' that their dad is an actor.

The 'Despicable Me 3' star's 17-year-old daughter Elisabeth and 14-year-old son John have never religiously watched their father's movies and don't think he's that cool, because to them he's just their ''dad''.

He said: ''They don't really watch anything I've done.

''I'm just Dad. I'm not like this actor or anything.''

Though Steve's children aren't impressed with his career, the same can't be said for his parents who have always been incredibly proud of their son, and even give out pictures of him to people they meet - whether they want them or not.

Steve said: ''My family can't believe what I do for a living and they enjoy it. I think they're astounded. My parents called me the other day from Florida, where they live for half the year, and they said, 'Could you send us some more headshots?'

''I think they give a signed headshot of me to anyone who asks ... or anyone who doesn't ask. They go to a doctor and they'll say: 'Would you like a picture of my son?' They're so proud and they're really sweet and my brothers are too.''