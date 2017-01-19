Steve Carell upset fans on Wednesday night (17Jan17) when he joked The Office was being revived.
The funny man caused mass hysteria when he tweeted: "Breaking News: 'The Office' returning to NBC." However, just six minutes later, Steve clarified his tweet, writing: "Wait, sorry. I meant 'Will and Grace' (Typo)."
While some fans saw the funny side, others took a bit longer to stop smarting from the prank, with one tweeting the comedian: "Please don't be messing with my heart." Another added: "I hate you for this."
The official Twitter page of The Office shared a GIF of John Krasinski's character on the U.S. adaptation of the beloved British comedy series, saying: "Best prank ever". "@stevecarell We see you. #TheOffice," they captioned it.
Even Twitter got involved in the joke, sharing a clip of Will Ferrell's character in Elf telling a fake Santa that he "sits on a throne of lies", and mentioning Steve.
The joke came just after it was confirmed that Will & Grace's four stars, Eric MCCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, will reprise their characters for 10 new episodes, which will debut later this year (17) on NBC.
"IT'S OFFICIAL!!! THE GANG IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER on @NBC!!," Debra tweeted to her fans just seconds after the news broke.
"I am thrilled to confirm that #WillAndGrace is coming back to @NBC for the 2017/18 season for 10 eps," Hayes added. "Hey... can I carpool with one of you guys to work?"
Following confirmation of the revival, Molly Shannon, who played Val Bassett on the series, told Entertainment Tonight she was more than a little excited about the news.
"That is so exciting," she said. "Megan and Sean are good friends of mine. Debra, the whole cast is so wonderful, Eric MCCormack - it's the best news ever!"
